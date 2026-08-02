WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 2 Results

US Bank Stadium

Minneapolis, Minnesota

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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor In A Number One Contenders Match For The Undisputed WWE Championship

– Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin For The WWE United States Championship

– Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lash Legend In A Ladder Match For The Interim WWE Women’s Championship

– Dominik Mysterio vs. Danhausen In A Human Monies On A Pole Match

– PENTA (c) vs. Chad Gable For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

– Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Checkout Episode 20 of The SUR Files