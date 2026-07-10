WWE SummerSlam ticket sales appear to be progressing at a slower pace than many would have expected with less than three weeks remaining before the two-night premium live event.

According to the latest figures from WrestleTix, WWE has distributed 22,069 tickets for Night One on August 1 and 23,809 for Night Two on August 2. While those are sizable numbers, they leave plenty of seats still available at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, a venue that holds approximately 66,200 fans and can be expanded to around 72,000 depending on the event configuration.

There is still time for WWE to build additional momentum before “The Biggest Party of the Summer,” with several marquee matches and appearances expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Historically, major match announcements and the final stretch of television leading into a premium live event have helped drive late ticket sales.

As of this writing, only three matches have been officially announced for SummerSlam. Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins, Liv Morgan will challenge Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s World Championship, and Brock Lesnar is set to face Oba Femi inside Hell in a Cell.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage from Minneapolis, MN.