The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event will reportedly be a TV-14 show.

Peacock currently lists SummerSlam as having a TV-14 rating. The 2018 SummerSlam also had a TV-14 rating, and that was the first to have that rating the 2014 show. Other previous SummerSlam events have been rated TV-PG, TV-14, and even TV-MA.

It remains to be seen why some shows have the TV-14 rating, while others are rated TV-PG, such as all Hell In a Cell and Extreme Rules events.

Peacock listing SummerSlam as a TV-14 event is interesting due to the recent reports on WWE RAW possibly going back to TV-14, which would essentially end the PG Era of the red brand.

As we’ve noted, it was reported last week, via Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian, that this week’s RAW would be TV-14, and the rating would be used for RAW moving forward for the first time since July 2008. Zarian later posted an update and said the change was not being made this week, and that it was based off an internal USA Network promo that was issued prematurely.

While the rating change did not happen this week, word from within WWE is that the change is being considered for a later date. It was also reported that the change is a USA Network decision.

It will be interesting to see if SummerSlam and other upcoming events keep the TV-14 rating. There’s a feeling that if WWE does go to TV-14 programming, we likely will not see a return to the Attitude Era, but there may be various subtle changes such as more adult language and edgier content.

The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the current card:

Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Special Referee: WWE Hall of Famer & SVP of Live Events Jeff Jarrett.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on SummerSlam.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.