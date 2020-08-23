WWE SummerSlam Card for Tonight, Live Coverage Reminder

Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view will air live from WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, WWE’s first full, live pay-per-view outside of the Performance Center since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Remember to join us for live SummerSlam coverage at 5pm ET beginning with the Kickoff pre-show. Stay tuned as the Kickoff matches should be revealed within the next few hours.
Below is the current card for tonight:
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)
WWE Universal Title Match
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bayley (c)
This match will be Asuka’s first title shot of the night.
RAW Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks (c)
This match will come later in the night after Asuka vs. Bayley.
Street Fight
Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
Rey Mysterio and Murphy will be at ringside.
WWE United States Title Match
MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)
Bobby Lashley and WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin are banned from ringside.
No DQ Match, Loser Leaves WWE
Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Renee Young Reportedly Gives Notice to Leave WWE
- WWE Transfers Worldwide Ownership Of Chris Jericho Trademarks To Chris Jericho
- Dominik Mysterio to Wear a Mask?, Possible Dominik Name Change, Seth Rollins on Choosing Dominik for SummerSlam
- WWE to Air Special ThunderDome Match Tomorrow
- Several Bret Hart Specials Removed from the WWE Network
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive