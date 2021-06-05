The biggest show of the summer is officially coming to Sin City.

WWE announced during NBC’s coverage of the Belmont Stakes horse race that their August 21st SummerSlam pay per view will be happening from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Nevada, which has been the rumored city for the event over the last few weeks, and a market that has been heavily vaccinated from the COVID-19 virus. Many were unsure if WWE would hold the event in Vegas as it takes place on the same date as the highly-anticipated Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr.boxing match. However, Justin Barrasso reports that WWE plans to have SummerSlam finished prior to the fight beginning.

WWE news: SummerSlam is expected to reach its conclusion before the start of the Pacquiao-Spence fight, sources close to WWE have confirmed — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) June 5, 2021

The company has since issued the following press release, which you can read below.