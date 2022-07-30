The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event will air tonight live from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tonight’s show will begin with the one-hour Kickoff pre-show at 7pm ET, and we will have live coverage from there. Below is the card for tonight:
Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match
The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)
Special Referee: WWE Hall of Famer & SVP of Live Events Jeff Jarrett.
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)
No DQ Match
The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day
Pat McAfee vs. Happy Baron Corbin
Logan Paul vs. The Miz
Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on SummerSlam.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.