The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event will air tonight live from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tonight’s show will begin with the one-hour Kickoff pre-show at 7pm ET, and we will have live coverage from there. Below is the card for tonight:

Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Special Referee: WWE Hall of Famer & SVP of Live Events Jeff Jarrett.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

No DQ Match

The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

