WWE has reportedly no plans to change course despite significant backlash over one of its latest SummerSlam promotional graphics.

During the July 24 episode of WWE SmackDown, Nikki Bella made her return after being sidelined since March with an ankle injury, coming to the aid of Brie Bella and Paige after the trio was attacked by Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne, Lainey Reid, and Fallon Henley. Following the save, Nikki officially announced that The Bella Twins and Paige will face Fatal Influence in a six-woman tag team match at SummerSlam 2026.

Shortly after the announcement, WWE released the official promotional poster for the match across its social media platforms. However, the graphic quickly became the focus of fan criticism rather than the match itself.

Fans on social media pointed out several issues with the poster, including what appeared to be promotional photos of Nikki and Brie Bella dating back several years. Others noted that Fallon Henley’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship looked digitally placed over her image rather than being part of an updated promotional photo, while Paige’s image did not even feature her in wrestling gear.

The graphic was widely criticized as looking rushed and lacking the production quality many expect from WWE.

The criticism spread quickly online, with many fans questioning how a company posting record financial results under TKO could release what they viewed as an unfinished promotional graphic.

Despite the reaction, it doesn’t appear WWE intends to slow down its use of AI-assisted promotional material.

“While WWE is well aware of the negative online reaction to its use of AI in match graphics, promotional posters, and other materials, the company plans to continue increasing its use of AI-generated content both on and off screen over the coming months,” one source wrote soon after the social media outcry.

A battle of generations in Minnesota. Fatal Influence take on The Bella Twins and Paige in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match at #SummerSlam! 📍: @usbankstadium

🎟️: https://t.co/kurAkFwHJ6 pic.twitter.com/mGc7as0FxX — WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2026

(H/T: WRKD Wrestling)