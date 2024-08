Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam takes place from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio and is being broadcast on the Peacock streaming app. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the match order, as well as additional notes, ahead of the show. SPOILERS BELOW.

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

– Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

– Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax

– CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

– Damian Priest (c) vs. GUNTHER

– Summerslam attendance announcement

– Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

Match Times

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley: 20 minutes

– Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker: 12 minutes

– Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight: 15 minutes

– Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax: 15 minutes

– CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre: 20 minutes

– Damian Priest (c) vs. GUNTHER: 25 minutes

– Summerslam attendance announcement: 7 minutes

– Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa: 25 minutes

Referee Assignments

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley: Eddie Orengo

– Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker:

– Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight: Ryan Tran

– Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax: Jason Ayers

– CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre: Seth FREAKIN Rollins

– Damian Priest (c) vs. GUNTHER: Chad Patton

– Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa: Dan Engler