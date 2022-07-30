Fightful Select reported the planned lineup for tonight’s WWE SummerSlam PPV.

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch will open the show. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match will be the main event. The following is the match order:

– Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

– Logan Paul vs. Miz

– Bobby Lashley vs. Theory

– Mysterios vs. Judgment Day

– Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

– Usos vs. Street Profits

– Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey

– Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns