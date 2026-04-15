Along with WrestleMania, one of the biggest events on the annual WWE calendar is SummerSlam.

While WrestleMania 42 takes place this weekend, SummerSlam isn’t far behind, with only four months remaining until “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

On Wednesday morning, WWE issued a press release to announce the ticket on-sale date and information for WWE SummerSlam 2026, which emanates from Minneapolis, MN. this August.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

TWO-DAY COMBO TICKETS FOR SUMMERSLAM® AT U.S. BANK STADIUM IN MINNEAPOLIS ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 1

Tickets On Sale Friday, May 1 at 10am CT

Exclusive Presale Offer for Chase Freedom Cardmembers Begins Wednesday, April 29 at 10am CT

General Presale Access Begins Thursday, April 30 at 10am CT

April 15, 2026 – WWE®, in partnership with Minnesota Sports and Events (MNSE), today announced that two-day combo tickets for SummerSlam 2026, taking place Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, will go on sale starting Friday, May 1 at 10am CT via Ticketmaster.com.

General presale for the two-day combo tickets will begin Thursday, April 30 at 10am CT until 11:59pm CT. Additionally, an exclusive presale offer for Chase Freedom cardmembers will begin Wednesday, April 29 at 10am CT through Thursday, April 30 at 11:59pm CT, allowing customers to use the unique telephone number on the back of their Chase Freedom card as the offer passcode to unlock first access to SummerSlam combo tickets.

Fans can register for the Thursday, April 30 general presale by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/summerslam2026-presale-registration.

“SummerSlam coming to U.S. Bank Stadium marks a major moment for Minneapolis and for our state as a whole,” said Wendy Blackshaw, president and CEO of MNSE. “This is a truly global event, and we’re excited to welcome fans from across the country and around the world while showcasing Minnesota as a premier destination for world-class sports and entertainment. We encourage fans to secure their tickets early for what will be an incredible weekend.”

Additionally, SummerSlam Priority Passes are now available from On Location, the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE. These exclusive packages offer unparalleled access to every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and much more. To buy now, please visit onlocationexp.com/summerslam.

SummerSlam 2026 will be the first Premium Live Event held in Minneapolis since TLC: Tables Ladders and Chairs in 2019 and will mark the first time WWE will host a stadium event in the city. In addition to the two-night event, WWE and MNSE will deliver a host of fan and community events in the days leading up to and after SummerSlam.

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium owned by the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority and managed by Legends Global is a multi-purpose stadium located in the heart of Minneapolis Minnesota. With over 66 000 seats this state-of-the-art facility hosts prominent national and international programming including the Minnesota Vikings concerts family shows college and high school sporting events conventions trade/consumer shows community events and corporate or private meetings. U.S. Bank Stadium is the home of the Minnesota Vikings ESPN’s Summer X Games (2017 – 2019) Super Bowl LII (2018) and the NCAA Men’s Final Four (2019). U.S. Bank Stadium was certified LEED Gold for Building Design and Construction (BD+C) certified LEED Platinum for Operations and Maintenance (O+M) and awarded the 2019 International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM) Venue Excellence Award. Since opening in July 2016 U.S. Bank Stadium has hosted more than 1 720 events with over 7.95 million guests. For more information visit www.usbankstadium.com.

About Minnesota Sports and Events

Minnesota Sports and Events is an independent 501c6 organization designed to bring significant economic reputational and social impact to the region through the attraction promotion and execution of world-class events. MNSE also advances community initiatives associated with each event with a focus on underserved communities and statewide engagement. For more information visit www.mnsportsandevents.org.