– Cardi B. has reportedly arrived for her role as the host of WWE SummerSlam 2025 this weekend.

– Dominik Mysterio has passed 100 days as the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. Whether that reign continues after this weekend remains to be seen, as it turns out “Dirty” Dom is, in fact, dealing with a legitimate injury. As noted, The Judgment Day member is scheduled to defend his I-C title against AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam 2025. He also has a booking in a couple of weeks in a four-way for the AAA Mega Championship at AAA TripleMania XXXIII, so apparently the injury isn’t too bad.

– Michael Cole and Wade Barrett are scheduled to serve as the commentary team for nights one and two of WWE SummerSlam 2025.

– Druski appeared on the ‘Countdown to WWE SummerSlam 2025’ pre-show ahead of the night one premium live event on Saturday. Additionally, a video package was released announcing Druski for WWE SummerSlam itself.