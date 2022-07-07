A new poster for WWE SummerSlam is out ahead of the show later this month.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are featured on the poster. Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match at the show.

WWE presents the SummerSlam event on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, that will air on Peacock. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar – Last Man Standing Match

Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Theory

The Miz vs. Logan Paul