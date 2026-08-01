It’s time for “The Biggest Party of the Summer” tonight in “The Twin Cities.”

Night one of the annual two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event goes down this evening, Saturday, August 1, live from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Advertised matches for WWE SummerSlam Saturday include the following:

* WWE Undisputed WWE Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

* Hell in a Cell: Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY

* Nick Aldis vs. Gunther

* Paige & The Bellas (Brie & Nikki Bella vs. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, & Lainey Reid)

* LA Knight, Royce Keys, & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) & Jacob Fatu

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete WWE SummerSlam Results.