It’s time for “The Biggest Party of the Summer” tonight in “The Twin Cities.”

Night two of the annual two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event goes down this evening, Sunday, August 2, live from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Advertised matches for WWE SummerSlam Saturday include the following:

* World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins * United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin * Intercontinental Championship: Penta (c) vs. Chad Gable * Interim WWE Women’s Championship Ladder Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lash Legend * No. 1 Contender’s Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Finn Bálor vs. Sami Zayn * “Human Monies on a Pole” Match: Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete WWE SummerSlam Results.