“The Biggest Party of the Summer” has arrived!

Night one of WWE SummerSlam 2025 takes place this evening, live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Things are scheduled to get started at 3/2c with the “Countdown to WWE SummerSlam” pre-show, which runs three hours into the main show, which kicks off at 6/5c.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for night one of WWE SummerSlam 2025:

* Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk (WWE World Heavyweight Title)

* Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross (‘Kross Was Right’ / ‘I Was Wrong’ Match)

* Roman Reigns & ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

* Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss (WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles)

* Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

* Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

Make sure to join us here this evening for live WWE SummerSlam 2025 results coverage.