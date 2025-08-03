“The Biggest Party of the Summer” continues tonight.

Night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025 takes place this evening, live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Things are scheduled to get started at 3/2c with the “Countdown to WWE SummerSlam” pre-show, which runs three hours into the main show, which kicks off at 6/5c.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025:

* John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Title)

* Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title)

* Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky (WWE Women’s World Title)

* Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (WWE U.S. Title Cage Match)

* Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles (WWE Intercontinental Title)

* Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. FrAxiom vs. #DIY vs. The Street Profits (WWE Tag-Team Title TLC Match)

Make sure to join us here this evening for live WWE SummerSlam 2025 results coverage.