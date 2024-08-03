The time has come for “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

WWE SummerSlam 2024 goes down tonight from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

On tap for tonight’s premium live event is Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Rules match for the WWE Universal Championship, Damian Priest vs. GUNTHER for the WWE World Championship, as well as CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins as the special guest referee.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship, Bayley vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship, Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well as Logan Paul vs. LA Knight for the WWE United States Championship.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SummerSlam 2024 results coverage from Cleveland, OH.