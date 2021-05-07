Following WWE’s successful WrestleMania 37 pay per view from Raymond James Stadium many fans wondered if the company was planning a return to touring now that vaccinations for COVID-19 are widely available throughout the United States. Mania in particular had close to 40,000 fans over the two-night show, roughly 18,000-19,000 each night.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE is indeed hoping to resume their normal routine prior to the virus outbreak that has kept them located in Florida since March of 2020. The report mentions that this year’s SummerSlam will hopefully be the official kickoff to their return to touring, so much so that the marquee summer pay per view may even take place earlier than normal.

The report adds that there are multiple locations for SummerSlam to potentially take place, with one venue in particular having better odds than the other. The full tweet reads, “WWE is looking to have SummerSlam be the official kickoff as a “return to touring.” With that said, if things work out a certain way, the PPV might be even earlier than usual this year. I’ve heard 3 to 4 locations are on the table, with 1 having better odds than the others.”

Last year’s SummerSlam was the first WWE PPV to run from the ThunderDome, and saw The Fiend defeat Braun Strowman to become Universal champion in the main event. The show also saw the return of Roman Reigns, who won the title a week later at Payback and has been running rampant on SmackDown ever since.