WWE SummerSlam Results 7/30/22

Nissan Stadium

Nashville, Tennessee

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Our live coverage of the 35th annual SummerSlam will begin at 8/7pm CT! Here’s the lineup for tonight’s PPV

– Bianca BelAir (c) vs. Becky Lynch For The WWE Raw Women’s Championship

– The Miz w/Tommaso Ciampa vs. Logan Paul

– Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Austin Theory For The WWE United States Championship

– The Judgment Day w/Rhea Ripley vs. The Mysterio Family In A No Disqualification Match

– Pat McAfee vs. Baron Corbin

– The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits For The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Jeff Jarrett Will Be The Special Guest Referee

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey For The WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

– Roman Reigns (c) w/Paul Heyman vs. Brock Lesnar In A Last Man Standing Match For The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

