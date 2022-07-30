WWE SummerSlam Results 7/30/22
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, Tennessee
You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia
Transcription by Josh Lopez
Our live coverage of the 35th annual SummerSlam will begin at 8/7pm CT! Here’s the lineup for tonight’s PPV
– Bianca BelAir (c) vs. Becky Lynch For The WWE Raw Women’s Championship
– The Miz w/Tommaso Ciampa vs. Logan Paul
– Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Austin Theory For The WWE United States Championship
– The Judgment Day w/Rhea Ripley vs. The Mysterio Family In A No Disqualification Match
– Pat McAfee vs. Baron Corbin
– The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits For The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Jeff Jarrett Will Be The Special Guest Referee
– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey For The WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
– Roman Reigns (c) w/Paul Heyman vs. Brock Lesnar In A Last Man Standing Match For The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Checkout Episode 320 of The Hoots Podcast