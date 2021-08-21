– The WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show opens live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kayla Braxton welcomes us and says there are more than 50,000 fans coming to the stadium for the show. Kayla is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler, plus Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. The panel talks about SummerSlam as fans in the background look on, most of them wearing face masks. The panel runs down tonight’s card and we get a video package for the WWE Title match. The panel talks WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley now.

