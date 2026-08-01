WWE is bringing part one of “The Biggest Party of the Summer” to “The Twin Cities” tonight.

Heading into WWE SummerSlam Saturday on August 1, 2026, live from the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the complete spoiler match order for the show has surfaced online.

Featured below is the order in which the six matches advertised for night one of the two-night WWE SummerSlam 2026 premium live event will take place:

1. Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY

2. The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu and The Usos) vs. LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys

3. Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

4. The Bella Twins and Paige vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid)

5. Undisputed WWE Championship Match: CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

6. Hell in a Cell Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider)