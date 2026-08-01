A handful of backstage notes have surfaced ahead of night one of WWE SummerSlam in Minneapolis.

As noted earlier, Kevin Owens arrived in Minneapolis on Friday and is scheduled for photo opportunities throughout SummerSlam weekend. Owens had reportedly pushed for an on-screen return in some capacity earlier this year and recently hosted WWE’s official watch party for the company’s previous premium live event. He was also spotted around WWE’s media area on Saturday morning, and, for what it’s worth, Owens was training at the WWE Performance Center earlier this week. When Owens does return, it is expected that he will be part of the blue brand roster on WWE SmackDown every Friday night.

Despite speculation surrounding his future, Brock Lesnar is not expected to retire following his Hell in a Cell trilogy match against Oba Femi at SummerSlam. Internally, Oba Femi, Gunther, and CM Punk were said to be the creative favorites for several of night one’s marquee matches as of earlier this week. There has also been internal speculation that Punk is expected to leave Minneapolis still holding the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Elsewhere backstage, there were reportedly a number of WWE talent who wanted nothing to do with boxer Ryan Garcia during his appearance on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw.

On the promotional side, Lola Vice, Blake Monroe, Je’Von Evans, and Lyra Valkyria handled WWE media appearances on Saturday morning. Ethan Page, The Miz, Natalya, and Matt Cardona are scheduled to take part in media activities on Sunday.

One source also noted that WrestleCon is taking place in Minneapolis during SummerSlam weekend, meaning a large number of wrestlers are in town. However, their presence should not automatically be interpreted as a sign of surprise WWE returns or appearances.

Finally, we’re told Drumstick invested heavily in its WWE partnership with Cody Rhodes, committing significant promotional resources and marketing dollars behind the collaboration.

For those interested, you can also check out the WWE SummerSlam Saturday Spoiler Match Order For August 1, 2026 and a spoiler on a late stipulation rumored for one of tonight’s main events at WWE SummerSlam.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam Results coverage from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

(H/T: Fightful Select)