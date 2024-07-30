Last night WWE held its flagship program Raw from the XCEL Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The show was broadcast on the SyFy Channel due to the USA Network’s coverage of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Fightful Select has released a new report revealing several backstage notes following Raw, which was the go-home edition for SummerSlam this Saturday.

-Natalya has still be absent from WWE programming. It was reported earlier this year that she had re-signed with WWE.

-Otis and Akria Tozawa were still reference by their names internally despite still having music and logos for the Alpha Academy.

-As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Jesse “The Body” Ventura was in attendance for Raw. However, Fightful reports that there was never any intention of using him on-screen.

-Corey Brennan states that NXT will have a double-taping at some point in August. There is no reason listed.

-WWE began its construction of the SummerSlam set today. Regarding the show, Fightful says the WWE Universe should expect some additions or alterations to be made for the card. Right now it sits at seven total matches, many without stipulations.

-WWE talents will be doing community events ahead of SummerSlam, most likely all in the Cleveland area.