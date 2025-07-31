There’s been a slight delay in the setup for WWE SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium.

Construction of the elaborate stage for WWE’s biggest event of the summer hit a snag on Wednesday due to inclement weather in the New York/New Jersey area. The region dealt with a wave of travel delays and flight cancellations earlier in the day, which also affected the event’s production timeline.

Flood warnings were issued in the area during the early afternoon hours of July 31. By approximately 2:15 PM ET, everyone was ordered off the field at MetLife Stadium and moved to shelter due to safety protocols being put in place.

Despite the disruption, WWE sources have indicated there is no concern internally about the set being completed ahead of the two-night premium live event. As of the latest update, a shelter structure had been established where the ring will eventually be set up. The ringside area had yet to be constructed, though work had begun on the stage and the multi-tiered setup.

We’ll keep you posted with any additional updates on the status of the SummerSlam setup.

(H/T: Fightful Select)