Several new backstage reports have surfaced regarding WWE SummerSlam 2026 and the multiple-person ladder match for the interim women’s title.

According to one source, fans hoping to see Becky Lynch return before or at SummerSlam may have to wait a little longer. The former Women’s World Champion is reportedly not expected back until after the premium live event. Lynch has been away from WWE television since the June 8 episode of Raw.

There are also reportedly no current plans for Alexa Bliss to compete in the interim Women’s Championship ladder match at SummerSlam. One source stated, “She’s not planned for the match. For whatever reason. I haven’t heard her name included in SummerSlam plans.” Another source suggested a possible reason for her absence, adding, “She’s got the elbow [issues]. So that might be part of why she’s not part of SummerSlam.”

Meanwhile, AJ Lee has emerged as a potential surprise entrant for the ladder match, according to one source. While the WWE veteran was reportedly not originally slated for SummerSlam, recent developments have fueled speculation that plans could have changed.

“The only thing that we knew was that initially she wasn’t scheduled to be part of SummerSlam,” the source said. “But things change, injuries happen, matches get shuffled, and there are now three open spots for a ladder match. It just also so happens CM Punk is on SmackDown too.”

The source went on to explain why WWE could take advantage of the opportunity to bring Lee back.

“This is a good opportunity for WWE to open that door for her to come back for a match she wasn’t slated for. She doesn’t have to be on SmackDown or doesn’t even have to win. It’s like, ‘Hey, you’re available, and you can fill a role in this match that elevates the match and provides a surprise. So I would not be surprised if AJ Lee is a part of that ladder match.”

WWE SummerSlam 2026 is scheduled to take place on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)