A major storyline development could be in store during night two of WWE SummerSlam.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, WWE has significant plans for the scheduled Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor match, which is currently expected to open Sunday’s SummerSlam broadcast. While specific details remain under wraps, the bout is reportedly set to feature multiple unexpected developments.

“There is a major storyline development planned in the Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn match tonight,” Meltzer wrote. “The current plan is that the match will be changed and there will be several twists in that match.”

Meltzer also addressed the closing moments of night one, when CM Punk referenced several potential challengers during the post-show, including Gunther.

“Last night’s hype for Punk vs. Gunther was meant as a swerve and likely for the future but not right away but it was done last night for a reason that will become clear very soon.”

Punk retained the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of SummerSlam Saturday, defeating Cody Rhodes after Randy Orton made his surprise return and hit Rhodes with an RKO, continuing their rivalry from WrestleMania season. Gunther, meanwhile, was victorious over Nick Aldis earlier in the night, making Punk’s mention of him one of the night’s biggest talking points heading into Sunday’s second night of SummerSlam.

For those interested, you can also check out our WWE SummerSlam Sunday Spoilers & Late Backstage News From Minneapolis, MN. here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here this evening for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 2 Results coverage from Minneapolis, MN.