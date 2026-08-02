WWE is bringing part two of “The Biggest Party of the Summer” to “The Twin Cities” tonight.

Heading into WWE SummerSlam Sunday on August 2, 2026, live from the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the complete spoiler match order for the show has surfaced online.

Featured below is the order in which the six matches advertised for night one of the two-night WWE SummerSlam 2026 premium live event will take place:

* Number One Contender Match: Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE United States Champion Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin

* Interim WWE Women’s Title Ladder Match: Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lash Legend

* Human Money on a Pole: Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Penta (c) vs. Chad Gable

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider)