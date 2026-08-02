A handful of backstage notes have surfaced ahead of night two of WWE SummerSlam in Minneapolis.

For those wondering, we’re told it won’t be another 100 days before Liv Morgan makes her next title defense. That gap was specific to her first defense, which she finally made last night at WWE SummerSlam Night One, retaining over Iyo Sky.

Royce Keys had his hands full during last night’s six-man tag match, legitimately having to muscle up Jimmy Uso on the ropes at one point.

Nick Aldis may not have had his last match in a WWE ring. Sources within the company tell us they don’t believe he’s done in-ring, despite being reinstated as SmackDown General Manager following the show. A return may not be imminent, but it’s reportedly not off the table. Aldis appeared banged up after his in-ring debut at Night One, sporting a visible black eye.

Despite how things looked last night, WWE sources indicate Brock Lesnar’s in-ring career isn’t over either. In a clarification note regarding this report, it turns out that while original plans called for Lesnar vs. Femi to open night one, it was likely Paul Levesque who made the change during SummerSlam Week or Weekend itself, and that Lesnar did not lobby or push for it at all.

We’ve learned of at least one special entrance planned for Night Two, separate from those already expected for the main event.

The cast of Super Troopers was in town this weekend, spotted spending time with WWE talent.

Chad Gable and Roman Reigns are the heavy favorites on My Bookie heading into their Night Two title matches against Penta and Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental and World Heavyweight Championships, respectively. Also favored: Danhausen, Sami Zayn, and Trick Williams in their respective matches.

For those interested, you can also check out the WWE SummerSlam Sunday Spoiler Match Order For August 2, 2026.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 2 Results coverage from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

(H/T: Fightful Select)