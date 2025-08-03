“The Biggest Party of the Summer” continues tonight.

Heading into night two of the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event, we have learned which matches will be opening and closing the show this evening.

Scheduled to open up the action inside the squared circle in MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is the triple-threat title tilt, as Naomi defends her WWE Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky in the first match of night two.

Closing out the second and final night of WWE SummerSlam 2025 will be the highly-anticipated WrestleMania 41 rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship between reigning title-holder John Cena and former champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

