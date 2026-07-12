The road to WWE SummerSlam 2026 continues on Monday night, July 13, with the latest episode of WWE Raw at 8/7c on Netflix from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Heading into one of the final few episodes of WWE Raw leading up to the annual “Biggest Party of the Summer,” WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced via social media with an update for the 7/13 show from “The Lone Star State.”

“We will put ink to paper on one of the most storied championship matches in recent history,” Pearce stated in a video released via his official Instagram and X accounts. “You want to talk about a personal issue with a ton of stakes in history? Seth Freakin’ Rollins will challenge ‘The OTC,’ your World Heavyweight Champion, Roman Reigns, for the gold at SummerSlam. And I will get two signatures on a contract to make it official.”

In addition to the SummerSlam contract signing for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, the 7/13 episode of Raw in Dallas will also feature an appearance by Brock Lesnar, Jacob Fatu has ordered Solo Sikoa to appear, and Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will go face-to-face.

Additionally, in-ring action for the 7/13 Raw includes Iyo Sky vs. Roxanne Perez, as well as the gauntlet to determine the challenger for Penta’s WWE Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam, with Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable vs. Joe Hendry vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Ethan Page vs. Rusev.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.