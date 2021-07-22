The 2021 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view will air live in select movie theaters across the country.

WWE and Iconic Events Releasing announced today that SummerSlam will air live in movie theaters nationwide for the first time ever.

Ticket prices vary based on the theater location, but select theaters in the following states will be showing the pay-per-view live: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

You can find a list of participating movie theaters at WWEliveintheaters.com.

WWE SummerSlam will take place on Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Stay tuned for updates on the big event.

WWE issued the following announcement to us today:

SUMMERSLAM® TO AIR LIVE IN THEATERS NATIONWIDE FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER STAMFORD, Conn., July 22, 2021 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) and Iconic Events Releasing today announced a new partnership that brings SummerSlam, WWE’s biggest event of 2021, to movie theaters nationwide for the first time. The event will air live on Saturday, August 21 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT and will be one of the first sporting events held at full capacity at Allegiant Stadium, and the first time it will be held at an NFL venue. “Iconic Events Releasing is proud to be in partnership with WWE to bring their incredible brand to movie theaters coast to coast,” said Iconic CEO Steve Bunnell. “SummerSlam is a marquee event that demands to be seen on the big screen, with big sound, in an auditorium full of excited fans.” Iconic Events Releasing brings live and filmed entertainment of all types to movie theaters as special limited engagement events, so that fans can gather together to watch their favorites on the big screen. Programming includes live pay-per-view sports, music and comedy specials, stand-up comedy events, award-winning television specials, Broadway productions, exciting holiday specials, family events, live events for album releases, rock concerts, and music docs that celebrate diversity. Iconic’s national theater network represents the country’s preeminent cinemas offering enhanced guest experiences, high-quality food & beverage service, and reserved seating to ensure families can enjoy a night out watching SummerSlam live in their local movie theater. Tickets to see SummerSlam live in theaters are on sale now at local theater box offices and at wweliveintheaters.com.

