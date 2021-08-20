WWE presents the SummerSlam pay-per-view event on Saturday, August 21 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium that will air on Peacock.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the show will have the largest gate for a non-WrestleMania wrestling show ever held in North America. There are 42,883 tickets out for the show with 5,772 tickets available on the secondary market, with a $23 get-in price.

Here is the current card for the show:

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. John Cena

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins vs. Edge

WWE United States Champion Sheamus vs. Damien Priest

Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal

Eva Marie vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Matt Riddle