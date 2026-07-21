WWE’s upcoming SummerSlam week tryout is beginning to take shape, with several independent wrestling standouts and an American Gladiators competitor confirming they’ve been invited to attend.

Among those announced is Josh Bishop, one-half of the current MLW World Tag Team Champions alongside Donovan Dijak. Bishop shared on social media that he received an invitation to WWE’s tryout, which is scheduled to take place in Minneapolis during SummerSlam week.

Bishop currently competes as part of The Skyscrapers in MLW after replacing Baron Corbin—who previously wrestled outside WWE as Bishop Dyer—following Corbin’s return to the company. The Ohio native originally broke into the business through AIW.

Also confirming an invitation is OVW’s Jessica Roden, better known as J-Rod, who recently appeared as “Supernova” on Amazon’s American Gladiators reboot. The series featured several familiar wrestling names, including host The Miz, as well as Wardlow, Kamille, Jessie Godderz, and former WWE Superstar Rick Boogs.

Reality of Wrestling standout Josiah Jean also announced that he’ll be attending the tryout, taking to social media to thank Booker T and Sharmell for helping him reach the opportunity. Jean, who hails from Houston, has previously worked enhancement matches for ROH.

“Here we go! I’ve been invited to the WWE summerslam tryout!! I want to thank my team and my coaches @realityofwrestling,” Jean wrote. “Thank you to @bookertfivex and @realsharmell for preparing for this moment.”

Jean also reflected on what the opportunity means to him.

“This is the biggest step forward to fulfilling a dream i’ve always believed in for me. For every mountain i’ve felt i’ve climbed it’s still only the beginning. Onward and upward, The Rocket is in the sky!!”

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