BetOnline has released new odds for Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The new betting odds have Damian Priest winning the WWE United States Title from Sheamus, Randy Orton and Riddle defeating AJ Styles and Omos to win the RAW Tag Team Titles, Alexa Bliss defeating Eva Marie, and Drew McIntyre defeating Jinder Mahal.

Below is the current SummerSlam card with the latest odds:

WWE Universal Title Match

John Cena +300 vs. Roman Reigns (c) -500

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg +350 vs. Bobby Lashley (c) -600

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Rhea Ripley +250 vs. Charlotte Flair +150 vs. Nikki A.S.H. (c) -125

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks +150 vs. Bianca Belair (c) -200

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio) +250 vs. The Usos (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso) (c) -400

WWE United States Title Match

Damian Priest -200 vs. Sheamus (c) +150

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Randy Orton and Riddle -200 vs. AJ Styles and Omos (c) +150

Edge -300 vs. Seth Rollins +200

Drew McIntyre -600 vs. Jinder Mahal +350

Veer and Shanky are banned from ringside.

Alexa Bliss -400 vs. Eva Marie +250

Will Big E cash in his Money In the Bank briefcase? Yes +175, No -250

