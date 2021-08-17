BetOnline has released new odds for Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The new betting odds have Damian Priest winning the WWE United States Title from Sheamus, Randy Orton and Riddle defeating AJ Styles and Omos to win the RAW Tag Team Titles, Alexa Bliss defeating Eva Marie, and Drew McIntyre defeating Jinder Mahal.
Below is the current SummerSlam card with the latest odds:
WWE Universal Title Match
John Cena +300 vs. Roman Reigns (c) -500
WWE Title Match
Bill Goldberg +350 vs. Bobby Lashley (c) -600
Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title
Rhea Ripley +250 vs. Charlotte Flair +150 vs. Nikki A.S.H. (c) -125
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Sasha Banks +150 vs. Bianca Belair (c) -200
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio) +250 vs. The Usos (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso) (c) -400
WWE United States Title Match
Damian Priest -200 vs. Sheamus (c) +150
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
Randy Orton and Riddle -200 vs. AJ Styles and Omos (c) +150
Edge -300 vs. Seth Rollins +200
Drew McIntyre -600 vs. Jinder Mahal +350
Veer and Shanky are banned from ringside.
Alexa Bliss -400 vs. Eva Marie +250
Will Big E cash in his Money In the Bank briefcase? Yes +175, No -250
