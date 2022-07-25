WWE has announced the following programming schedule for SummerSlam Week on Peacock and the WWE Network:

* Wednesday, July 27: The Bump at 1pm ET with Dolph Ziggler and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett

* Friday, July 29: This Is Awesome: Most Awesome SummerSlam Moments

* Saturday, July 30: La Previa – SummerSlam 2022

* Saturday, July 30: Ultimate SummerSlam 2

* Saturday, July 30: WWE’s The Bump at 3pm ET – special SummerSlam preview edition

* Saturday, July 30: WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show at 7pm ET

* Saturday, July 30: WWE SummerSlam at 8pm ET

