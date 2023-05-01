Below are results from tonight’s WWE live event at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana:

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated LA Knight

* Omos defeated Elias

* Solo Sikoa defeated Sheamus

* Xavier Woods defeated Karrion Kross with a cradle out of nowhere

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez retained over Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green

* Ricochet defeated Ivar

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley retained over Shotzi

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retained over The Usos

