Below are results from tonight’s WWE live event at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana:
* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated LA Knight
* Omos defeated Elias
* Solo Sikoa defeated Sheamus
* Xavier Woods defeated Karrion Kross with a cradle out of nowhere
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez retained over Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green
* Ricochet defeated Ivar
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley retained over Shotzi
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retained over The Usos
