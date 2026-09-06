WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event is scheduled to premiere this evening on Peacock from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertised for the Sunday, September 6, 2026 show are the following matches:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

* Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker

* Baron Corbin vs. Lil Yachty (Five-Minute Challenge

* Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill, B-Fab & Michin

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event Results.