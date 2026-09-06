WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event Results 9/6/26
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, Georgia
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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill & The Baddies In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match
– Baron Corbin vs. Lil Yachty. If Yachty Survives Five Minutes, Trick Williams Will Receive A WWE United States Championship Opportunity
– Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker
– Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton
Checkout Episode 23 of The SUR Files