According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE Super SmackDown from Madison Square Garden drew an average of 2.217 million viewers, an increase of 3.3% from the previous week’s overnight number. They scored a rating of a 0.6 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was good enough for #1 on the evening.

The blue-brand featured a Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns face-off, the return of Finn Balor’s Demon persona, as well as an appearance from NBA superstar Trae Young. 20/20 topped the night in total viewership with over million viewers. Full ratings for SmackDown will be released on Monday.

Stay tuned.