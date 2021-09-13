Friday’s live edition of WWE Super SmackDown drew an average of 2.383 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up 7.49% from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.217 million viewers. This number is also up 7.34% from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.220 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.65 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 4.83% from last week’s 0.62 rating. That 0.62 rating represents 852,000 viewers in the 18-49 key demographic, which is up 5.84% from the 805,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.62 drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, for the fifth week in a row. SmackDown also ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the fifth week in a row, and #1 in the 25-54 demo, for the fifth week in a row. SmackDown came in at #5 for the night in viewership on network TV. 20/20 on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 3.338million viewers.

The US Open coverage on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.34 18-49 key demo rating, drawing just 1.759 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.938 million viewers, ranking #10 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.18 key demo rating.

Friday’s Super SmackDown was tied with the go-home Royal Rumble episode for the best blue brand audience of the year. Super SmackDown was tied with the February 5 and May 7 episodes to draw the third-best key demo rating of the year. Friday’s viewership was up down 1.33% from the week before, while the key demo rating was up 5.08% from the week before.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 2.32% from the same week in 2020, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 8.33% from the same week in 2020.

Friday’s live Super SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City had just a few happenings advertised ahead of time – Brock Lesnar’s return, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair signing their Extreme Rules contract, Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge, plus SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defending against The Street Profits in the main event.

Stay tuned for more ratings data. Below is our 2021 SmackDown Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from Friday’s show:

January 1 Episode: 2.013 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s episode)

January 8 Episode: 2.120 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 2.262 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 2.383 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 2.304 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 2.257 million viewers with a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 12 Episode: 1.990 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 2.217 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 2.145 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 5 Episode: 2.252 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 12 Episode: 2.171 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 19 Episode: 2.093 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 26 Episode: 2.191 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

April 2 Episode: 2.137 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 9 Episode: 2.250 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 16 Episode: 2.119 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 37 episode)

April 23 Episode: 2.121 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 30 Episode: 2.018 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 7 Episode: 2.282 million viewers with a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Throwback episode)

May 14 Episode: 1.917 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 21 Episode: 1.933 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 28 Episode: 1.928 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 4 Episode: 1.883 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 11 Episode: 1.944 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 18 Episode: 2.045 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 25 Episode: 1.971 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hell In a Cell episode)

July 2 Episode: 1.861 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 9 Episode: 1.986 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Final ThunderDome era)

July 16 Episode: 2.310 million viewers with a 0.66 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to the road episode)

July 23 Episode: 2.137 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Money In the Bank episode)

July 30 Episode: 2.043 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 6 Episode: 2.169 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 13 Episode: 2.084 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 20 Episode: 2.102 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 27 Episode: 2.250 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-SummerSlam episode)

September 3 Episode: 2.220 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 10 Episode: 2.383 million viewers with a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Super SmackDown episode)

September 17 Episode:

2020 Total: 113.372 million viewers

2020 Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode

