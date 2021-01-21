– Today’s new WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will be headlined by Jinny challenging NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray. Joseph Conners will be in Jinny’s corner. Rampage Brown vs. Dave Mastiff will also air on today’s show. Below is a promo for Jinny vs. KLR:

– 2K issued the following on the Royal Rumble Celebration for the popular WWE SuperCard mobile game. The new tier features the debut of Dominik Mysterio, plus 60 WWE Superstars, Hall of Famers and Legends, including WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Adam Cole, and others. The updated also includes Royal Rumble themed in-game events, bonuses,and boosts.

2K announced today the debut of the Royal Rumble ‘21 card tier in WWE® SuperCard, the collectible card-battling game from Cat Daddy Games. The new tier features 60+ WWE Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers, including the debut of Dominik Mysterio as part of a new quest, plus AJ Styles, Edge, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Adam Cole and more.

In addition to the new card tier, from January 20-February 2, WWE SuperCard players can experience a series of Royal Rumble themed in-game events, boosts and bonuses. Now is also the perfect time to revisit WWE SuperCard’s Royal Rumble mode, which features Men’s and Women’s Division variants. Players battle each other over 16 rounds, tossing each other’s cards over the top rope. The player with the most victory points wins, but to make the action more exciting, the last round rewards three additional victory points to the winner.

Players can retrieve a free rewards pack* in the in-game store when they login between January 26 at Noon and February 2 at 11 a.m. Pacific time. This pack contains a Rey Mysterio Royal Rumble ‘20 card, a cardback, 1000 SuperCoins, and 25 draft picks. Limit one per account. Available in all territories where WWE SuperCard is available.

WWE SuperCard requires iOS 11.0 or later for iOS devices, including iPhone and iPad, as well as requires Android 4.2.1 and up for Android devices. App includes optional in-game purchases.

