New WWE® SuperCard Update Includes All-New Roguelike Game Mode and More

Four new card tiers, enhanced competitive leagues, and a new cadence of monthly updates set the tone for the game’s bright future

2K today unveiled details of the new, free, annual update to WWE® SuperCard*, the collectible card-battling game from Cat Daddy Games, available now for download on the Apple App Store for iOS devices, and on the Google Play Store for Android™ devices.

Among the most exciting new features, Super ShowDown is a new, permanent game mode that uses a roguelike structure in which progress is reset after each run. The player’s goal is to draft a set of cards unique to that specific run and make as much progress as possible with the hand they’ve been dealt. Once the run is over, they’ll get a fresh start with a brand new run. Better performance leads to more rewards over time.

In addition to the new Super ShowDown mode, WWE SuperCard’s PvP has evolved into Leagues. This change more accurately reflects the competitive progression of modes like Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber. As part of this change, Survivor Series is now integrated into Leagues and contributes to League Points and Momentum. The new League structure offers enhanced weekly rewards, including a League-specific Special Edition (SE) card that refreshes with each new rarity and is a guaranteed reward in the top two Leagues. League progression is based on weekly leaderboard placement, where finishing in the top five of a League moves a player up, while finishing in the bottom five moves them down. Players can also earn League Points faster through new League Challenges and 2X/4X multipliers.

The Campaign has also been updated, and players now have the ability to skip maps based on their level. This allows them to jump straight to the content that best matches their card power. Milestone rewards now correspond to the levels and maps completed.

WWE SuperCard also introduces hundreds of new cards with four new card rarities: Void, Ignition, Prize, and Adventure. These collections are packed with a wide range of Superstars and unique card designs that raise the ceiling for power and collectability. The Prize rarity specifically features an integration with collectible BIG SHOTS Superstar pillows, represented with custom card art.

These major structural and content additions, alongside the new cadence of monthly updates, introducing new changes and challenges more frequently, sets the stage for one of the most dynamic seasons in WWE SuperCard history.

