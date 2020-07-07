WWE SuperCard Update Released, Behind-The-Scenes Footage from Sasha Banks and Bayley Title Defense on WWE NXT

– The WWE Performance Center just released this behind-the-scenes footage from the recent WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles match that saw Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley retain over Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart. This match took place as the main event of the June 18 WWE NXT episode.

– The popular WWE SuperCard mobile game has a new summer-themed update, featuring new cards for Otis, Mandy Rose, WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, and others.

Below is WWE’s full announcement on the update:

Summer Break brings new cards to WWE SuperCard Summer Break has arrived in WWE SuperCard, bringing a new summer-themed collection of cards featuring fun in the sun and powerful Superstars. The new cards feature Superstars like Lacey Evans, The Miz, Otis, Mandy Rose, Braun Strowman, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, among others, and can be found in two different ways between now and Wednesday, July 15. Players can collect sunscreen and flamingo tubes off the in-game draft board, then turn them in for packs that have a chance of unlocking summer cards. Fans can also find cards in The Puzzler, a new pack type that tasks players with putting together a puzzle for a chance at summer cards. Other packs in the in-game store will also pop up throughout July with chances at summer cards. Dive into the fun now in WWE SuperCard’s Summer Break! WWE SuperCard, which is developed by Cat Daddy Games in conjunction with Visual Concepts, is available now to download free of charge on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices.

