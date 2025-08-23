WWE is coming to Melbourne.
On Friday, it was announced that WWE will return to Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia for a WWE Supershow special event on October 15.
The announcement reads as follows:
WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), announced its return to Melbourne, Australia, for the first time in six years at the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, October 15.
Fans attending WWE SuperShow Australia will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action including Australia’s own Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, IYO SKY, World Tag Team Champions Finn Bálor & JD McDonagh, The New Day, and many more*.
*Talent subject to change