Thanks to Frank Hanks for the following WWE live event results from Saturday’s show at the James Brown Arena in Augusta, Georgia:
* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Asuka
* AJ Styles defeated WWE United States Champion Austin Theory by DQ, Theory retained. The referee caught Theory doing a low blow for the disqualification
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retained over Imperium and The Street Profits in a Triple Threat
* Omos defeated Dolph Ziggler
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley retained over Tegan Nox
* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained over Johnny Gargano
* Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor in an Augusta Street Fight. Solo Sikoa was originally scheduled to be Cody’s opponent
