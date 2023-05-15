Thanks to Frank Hanks for the following WWE live event results from Saturday’s show at the James Brown Arena in Augusta, Georgia:

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Asuka

* AJ Styles defeated WWE United States Champion Austin Theory by DQ, Theory retained. The referee caught Theory doing a low blow for the disqualification

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retained over Imperium and The Street Profits in a Triple Threat

* Omos defeated Dolph Ziggler

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley retained over Tegan Nox

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained over Johnny Gargano

* Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor in an Augusta Street Fight. Solo Sikoa was originally scheduled to be Cody’s opponent

