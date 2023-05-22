Thanks to an anonymous reader for the following WWE live event results from Saturday’s show at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina:
* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Bayley and Asuka in a Triple Threat. Belair pinned Bayley with the KOD
* Solo Sikoa defeated Matt Riddle
* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained over Sheamus via roll-up with a handful of tights. They did some stalling with playing to the crowd and showing off with poses. Sheamus got a “Cena wanna-be!” chant going
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley retained over Zelina Vega
* Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio defeated Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio
* Omos defeated Ricochet
* The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci). AJ hit a Phenomenal Forearm on Kaiser for the pin
* Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor in a Fayetteville Street Fight. Cody signed a bunch of post-match autographs, went above and beyond
