WWE ran the CDMX Arena in Mexico City, Mexico for a WWE Supershow Mexico non-televised live event on Saturday night, July 26, 2025.
Featured below, courtesy of our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondent @CombateMX, are complete results.
WWE MEXICO CITY SUPERSHOW RESULTS 7/26/25* Mr. Iguana / Pagano / Psycho Clown d Legado del Fantasma
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominick Mysterio d El Grande Americano and R Truth
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez d Michin and B Fab
* “Main Event” Jey Uso and Sami Zayn d Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker
* Stephanie Vaquer d Chelsea Green
* WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton d Nia Jax
* Rey Mysterio makes a surprise return appearance in front of the live crowd
* Andrade and Rey Fenix d American Made
* Cody Rhodes / Jimmy Uso / Jacob Fatu d Solo Sikoa and The MFT
* WWE World Champion GUNTHER d PENTA
