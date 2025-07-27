WWE ran the CDMX Arena in Mexico City, Mexico for a WWE Supershow Mexico non-televised live event on Saturday night, July 26, 2025.

Featured below, courtesy of our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondent @CombateMX, are complete results.

WWE MEXICO CITY SUPERSHOW RESULTS 7/26/25 * Mr. Iguana / Pagano / Psycho Clown d Legado del Fantasma

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominick Mysterio d El Grande Americano and R Truth

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez d Michin and B Fab

* “Main Event” Jey Uso and Sami Zayn d Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker

* Stephanie Vaquer d Chelsea Green

* WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton d Nia Jax

* Rey Mysterio makes a surprise return appearance in front of the live crowd

* Andrade and Rey Fenix d American Made

* Cody Rhodes / Jimmy Uso / Jacob Fatu d Solo Sikoa and The MFT

* WWE World Champion GUNTHER d PENTA

