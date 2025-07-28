WWE ran Monterrey, Mexico for a WWE Supershow Mexico non-televised live event on Sunday night, July 27, 2025.
Featured below, courtesy of our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam are complete results.
WWE MEXICO CITY SUPERSHOW RESULTS 7/27/25* A 10-Bell Salute to Hulk Hogan opens the show
* Rey Mysterio welcomes those in attendance
* The Ring Announcer for the evening is Lilian Garcia
* Sami Zayn & Jey Uso def. Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez (c) def. Michin & B-Fab
* Andrade and Rey Fenix def. Julius and Brutus Creed
* WWE Women’s Championship Street Fight: Tiffany Stratton (c) def. Nia Jax
* WWE World Title: Gunther (c) def. Penta
* Stephanie Vaquer def. Chelsea Green
* Triple Threat Match: Dominik Mysterio def. El Grande Americano and Ron Killings
* Mr. Iguana, Pagano & Psycho Clown def. Legado Del Fantasma
* Cody Rhodes, Jimmy Uso & Jacob Fatu def. Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo & Tonga Loa