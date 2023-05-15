Thanks to our own SirDDT from the WrestlingHeadlines.com comments section for the following WWE live event results from Sunday’s show at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina:

Arena was probably at 60% full which is typical for a house show. Anyway, it sounds almost exactly the same as the Atlanta house show. Kelly Kincade was ring announcer.

Bianca Belair defeated Asuka to retain the RAW Women’s Title. Both women were very over, crowd was probably most invested in this and the main event. The ladies delivered like this was TV, lots of near falls. Also one of the longer matches of the night at 14 mins in ring time.

AJ Styles defeated WWE United States Champion Austin Theory via DQ after a low blow. Lots of stalling and playing to the audience in this one. The south loves AJ and despised Austin.

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeated Gargano. Heel promo by Gunter to start, decent but the south can’t understand accents so it took them a second to realize they were being insulted. Johnny looked smaller than expected in person. The children loved him but the crowd wasn’t as into this as much they could have been, not till the last minute or two.

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn defeated The Street Profits and Imperium to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Street Profits were probably the most over here. Took a bit but Imperium, particularly Kaiser got under the crowd’s skin. Sami and KO cleaned house at the end for the win. They were over but seemed like they expected to be more over.

Omos defeated Dolph Ziggler. Ziggy got dogwalked. It was almost embarrassing and hard to watch at first but his selling was tremendous, really got the people behind him. Popped hard when he started making his comeback. Omos won with his finisher. Big ovation and chants for Ziggy on the way out.

Rhea Ripley defeated Tegan Nox to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title. Nox received a better reaction than I expected but Rhea was over like a face. She cut a heel promo mid match cutting down Charleston and was still cheered. Little heat when she said she doesn’t need our support and wants us to shut up. She also declared Mother’s Day as her day, “Miami’s Day.” Lots of suck it’s and middle fingers from Rhea.

Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor in a North Charleston Street Fight. Cody’s ring jacket and gear read as significantly more expensive than everyone else on the card. They started out pretty tame with the weapons, very safe but mid match started really cracking each other with the kendo sticks. Superplex through a table followed by the CrossRhodes to close the show and send the folks home happy.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.