Thanks to Matt & Erin Gaston for the following WWE live event results from Saturday’s show at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retained over The Viking Raiders

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley retained over Natalya. Ripley was over big time

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained over Sheamus by using the ropes for leverage

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained in a Fatal 4 Way over Matt Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest. GUNTHER was the star here, fighting everyone off at once and his showdowns with Riddle were really good

* Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor in a Street Fight by putting him through a table then getting the win. Balor spoke before the match and said doctors wouldn’t clear Cody due to his arm. The referee went to do the forfeit count but Cody came out and was insanely over

* Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair defeated Bayley and IYO SKY

* The Usos defeated Ridge Holland and Butch

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins retained over The Miz. Rollins was over in a major way and fans sang his entrance, which allowed Miz to attack early. Rollins gave a nice post-match promo on his first title defense then spent time with fans at ringside to end the show

